During the appropriate stage event during the Tokyo Game Show 2023a wild one BANDAI NAMCO announced that the versions PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series of the free-to-play online action RPG BLUE PROTOCOL will be released in Japan later this winter. These console editions will support cross-play and cross-save with the PC versionalready available in Japan.

The global version of the game, however, is only arriving in 2024. Below you can admire a new trailer!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu