Bandai Namco has launch postponed Of Blue Protocol in the West on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Expected for the second half of 2023, the anime-style MMO will arrive on PC in Europe and North America in an unspecified period of 2024published by Amazon Games.

On the other hand, the debut in Japan has not been postponed, which indeed now has a precise release date, set for June 14th on PC. This means that, looking at the glass half full, we will still be able to get an idea of ​​Blue Protocol by watching gameplay videos and the impressions of the players of the Rising Sun.

There is also one more good news if you are interested in trying out Bandai Namco’s MMO, as it was announced today a Closed Beta on PC which will take place during the second half of 2023, with all the details of the case to be announced at a later time.

For the uninitiated, Blue Protocol is a action RPG online made by Project Sky Blu, a team formed by Bandai Namco. It is set in a colorful fantasy world with anime-style characters. In recent months we have seen the opening movie and the benchmark has also been released including the character creation editor.