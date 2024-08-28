The free-to-play action RPG BLUE PROTOCOLOf BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmentwill close its doors in Japan next January 18, 2025as announced by the company. Accordingly, the western launch of the game, under the label AmazonGameshas been officially cancelled.

BLUE PROTOCOL was launched on PC homeland in June 2023, before landing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in December of the same year. The game will continue to receive updates and new content until the day of closure.

“We have formed a strong bond with Amazon Games during the development of BLUE PROTOCOL, and both of our teams are saddened that we will not be able to deliver the game to players around the world”said BANDAI NAMCO Online in a statement.

Below we can see a video announcing the closure of the game.

BLUE PROTOCOL – End of Service trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment away Gematsu