BANDAI NAMCO Studios unveiled the Japanese release window and the arrival of a very limited network test for BLUE PROTOCOL. The new MMORPG will be released in Japan during the spring of 2023and at the moment unfortunately there is no information regarding its possible western location.

However, the software house has confirmed that the title will be present during the The Game Awards 2022, which will be held on December 8th. Being an international event it is very likely that the company finally confirms the arrival of the title also in the West.

Last but not least, the software house has announced more information on the very limited network test which will be available before the game is released. From 14 to 16 January 2023 all the players that will be chosen will be able to participate in the test, which includes a limited number of 50,000 users. It will be possible to register via the official site of the game.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to BLUE PROTOCOLwishing you a good vision as always.

BLUE PROTOCOL – Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Studios Street Gematsu