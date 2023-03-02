Amazon Games and Bandai Namco have published on the official website of Blue Protocol The benchmarks for PC of the game, thanks to which you can determine if your configuration is up to the anime-style MMO. Among other things, the application also includes thecharacter editorwhich means that you can already create your own virtual avatar right now.

If you are interested, you can download the Blue Protocol benchmark via this address. Unfortunately, the official site is currently only in Japanese, but by activating Google’s automatic translation, everything is quite understandable. In any case, once the file has been downloaded, you just have to extract it using programs such as WinZip or WinRAR and start the installation using the .exe file.

Here are Blue Protocol’s minimum and recommended system requirements, while below is a video showing Blue Protocol’s benchmark in action in 4K via an RTX 4090 made by DSO Gaming.

Blue Protocol is an online action RPG made by Project Sky Blu, a team formed by Bandai Namco. It is set in a colorful fantasy world and anime-style characters. The launch of the game is expected in the course of 2023and will probably be preceded by one or more beta testing phases.