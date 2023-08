Sunday, August 20, 2023, 08:33

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

One more year, and with this it is now nineteen, the meal of the Brotherhood of the Legion of the Region of Murcia, known as the Legionary Meal of Cabo Palos, was celebrated. This time it was at Freiduría El Puerto and, like every year, …

This content is exclusive for subscribers