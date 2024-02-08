You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. Memes America
Social networks and Néstor Gómez. TIME
The controversy over the blue victory is also part of the fans' ridicule.
Millonarios and América played an intense match in El Campín, which was decided in favor of the blues with a controversial goal from Leonardo Castro, for the 1-0 victory, this Wednesday.
With the victory, Millonarios rose eight positions in the table: it was eleventh and now it is third, waiting for what happens in the rest of the fifth day of the League, which will end on Saturday.
América, for its part, completed almost five years without beating Millos in Bogotá: it has not done so since that remembered home run semi-final match of the 2019-I League, when the reds, already eliminated, left no option to reach the dispute of the title to the team led by Jorge Luis Pinto.
The disagreement between the blue and red fans continued all week and was accentuated by what happened in the game. While the blue fans reminded América of their past in the B, the reds insisted that the goal should be annulled.
All of this was reflected in the memes left by the meeting. These are some of the most notable:
The best memes of Millionaires vs. America
Despite Gareca's great approach and the tremendous game Vidal played, we took the three points against this rival that has always been in the first category of Colombian professional football.
Good game scarlets 🤝.
— Millionaires February 8, 2024
SPORTS
