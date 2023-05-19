Washington. A team led by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has won a coveted contract with NASA to build a spacecraft that will send astronauts to and from the lunar surface, the head of the US space agency announced Friday.

NASA’s decision will allow a second trip for the agency to the Moon under its Artemis program, after it awarded Elon Musk’s SpaceX $3 billion in 2021 to fly astronauts to Earth’s satellite for the first time since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

Those initial missions with SpaceX’s Starship system are planned for later this decade.

Blue Origin’s contract is valued at about $3.4 billion, according to NASA exploration chief Jim Free, and Blue Origin will privately put up “significantly more” than that, according to the lander chief. Company mole, John Couluris.

Blue Origin has said little about its latest lunar lander proposal, other than naming its corporate partners Lockheed Martin LMT.N, Boeing BA.N, spacecraft software company Draper and robotics company Astrobotic.