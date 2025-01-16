X content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

A new Mexican satellite system will go to space in 2025 The Mexican Space Agency and UNAM announced that the new Command and Information Management System for nanosatellites will be launched on the GuaraníSat-2 of the Paraguayan Space Agency in October 2025.

What is New Glenn like?

New Glenn is one of the vehicles built by the Blue Origin company, created by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. It is estimated that the company invested more than a billion dollars in the launch platform of this rocket; It is 14 kilometers from the control centers; from where Bezos watched the departure of New Glenn, and the company’s rocket factory, outside NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Blue Origin has between six and eight flights planned for the rocket, the closest being planned, as Bezos said, for this spring. A great challenge for this 98-meter-high giant, one of the largest vehicles in the world, according to its website.

As expected, the vehicle consists of two stages, designed to detach from each other during launch. The lower stage is designed to be returned to Earth and reused several times; On the other hand, the upper one is designed to carry out missions in low, medium and geosynchronous Earth orbit. Propulsion is provided by seven motors mounted in the lower stage and two motors on top of the vehicle. The rocket is named after John Glenn, the first American to enter Earth orbit during NASA’s Mercury-Atlas 6 mission.released on February 20, 1962.

What is Blue Ring, the payload launched into orbit?

The new Glenn put Blue Ring into orbit for the first time, the platform designed by Blue Origin as a kind of “space transporter” for satellites. Blue Ring is designed to provide accommodation, refueling, data transmission, logistics and transportation services. For example, it will be in charge of docking satellites to help them move from one orbit to another, or resupplying them with propellant. “Blue Ring’s payload capacity exceeds 3,000 kilograms and its services will be exploited by commercial and government customers,” the company explains.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.