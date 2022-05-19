Among the 6 passengers on the trip is the Brazilian Victor Correa Hespanha; the company did not disclose a new date

Blue Origin, a company owned by Jeff Bezos, postponed on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) the space mission N21 (New Shepherd 21) due to technical problems in the backup of the aircraft. Among the 6 passengers on the trip is the brazilian Victor Correa Spain.

“During the final vehicle checkout, we noticed that one of the New Shepard’s backup systems was not meeting our performance expectations. Out of an abundance of caution, we will delay the release of #NS21 originally scheduled for Friday. Stay tuned for more information updates”wrote the company on its Twitter profile.

The space company shared a photo of all crew members. In your profile at the InstagramVictor said he received the information that Blue Origin “is working on some rocket redundancies and unfortunately it won’t be on friday”.

“Of course, I had very high expectations, but it is customary for companies. Other missions have been postponed for safety, wind and weather issues.”he said.

In addition to Victor, the crew will have 5 other Mexican and North American passengers: