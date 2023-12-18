AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 12/18/2023 – 14:34

The American space company Blue Origin, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezoz, postponed the scheduled launch this Monday (18) of its New Shepard rocket for technical reasons, but announced that it will try again throughout the week.

This would be his first flight since an accident more than a year ago.

The launch could not be carried out this Monday as planned “due to a problem with terrestrial systems”, said Blue Origin on the social network X, in which it says it will announce a new date soon.

This same Monday, Blue Origin had already announced that it would postpone the launch by one hour due to low temperatures on the launch platform in West Texas.

The mission, called NS-24, will not carry passengers and will be limited to scientific experiments, more than half of which were developed with NASA support.

The company, however, uses this rocket for space tourism flights and has already transported 31 people on trips lasting a few minutes, including Bezos himself.

The accident, which occurred in September 2022, caused the fall of the rocket's propulsion module, which at that time was not carrying passengers.

The American aviation regulator (FAA) opened an investigation, which concluded in September that the accident was caused by “a higher than expected temperature in an engine nozzle”.