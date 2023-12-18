AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 12/18/2023 – 22:14

The American space company Blue Origin, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, postponed the launch of its New Shepard rocket until Tuesday for technical reasons.

This is the company's first attempt to send its rocket into space since an accident the ship suffered in September 2022.

The launch could not be carried out this Monday as planned “due to a problem in terrestrial systems”, explained Blue Origin on the social network X, adding that it will soon announce a new date.

On Monday, Blue Origin had announced that it was postponing the launch by an hour due to low temperatures on the launch pad in West Texas.

The mission, called NS-24, will have no crew and will focus on scientific experiments, more than half of which were developed with NASA support.

The company, however, uses this rocket for space tourism flights and has already transported 31 people on trips lasting a few minutes, including Bezos himself.

The accident that occurred in September 2022 caused the fall of the rocket's propulsion module, which at the time was also not carrying passengers.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) opened an investigation, which concluded in September that the accident was caused by “a higher than expected temperature in an engine nozzle.”