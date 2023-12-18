Blue Origin, which will broadcast the launch live on its website, said that the launch window from West Texas will open at 8:30 am local time (14:30 GMT).

The mission, called “NS-24”, will not be manned, but will carry scientific experiments, more than half of which will be supported by the US Space Agency (NASA).

The accident, which occurred in September 2022, led to the collapse of the propulsion layer of the rocket, which was not carrying passengers at the time.

The US Aviation Regulatory Authority (FAA) opened an investigation that ended in September 2023, concluding that the accident was caused by “a higher than expected engine temperature.”

The authority subsequently requested changes from the space company before resuming flights. These “corrective measures” include, in particular, modifying the design of some engine components.

The Federal Aviation Administration told AFP that it had given the green light for this new flight.

Space tourism

Blue Origin uses the New Shepard rocket primarily for space tourism flights from Texas.

The rocket transported about thirty people on trips lasting a few minutes across the final frontiers of planet Earth, including the company founder, Jeff Bezos himself.

The missile consists of a propulsion layer, and at its top is a capsule containing its payload.

During the mission, called NS-23, the capsule's automatic ejection system was activated and it fell to Earth after its parachutes slowed it down.

The main platform was destroyed when it hit the ground, instead of landing safely for reuse as usual.

The FAA noted in September that all of the debris “landed in the designated danger zone.”

Blue Origin competes in the field of short space tourism flights with Virgin Galactic, which was founded by British billionaire Richard Branson.

But Blue Origin is also developing a heavy rocket called New Glenn, which the company plans to make its first flight in 2024. The 98-meter-high New Glenn rocket is expected to be able to carry up to 45 tons into Earth orbit. Low, which is a completely different range than what New Shepard's suborbital flights can do.