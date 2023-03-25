Washington. The space company Blue Origin announced this Friday the “prompt” resumption of its rocket flights, after completing an investigation into the causes of an accident that occurred last year during takeoff.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket is used primarily by Jeff Bezos’ company for space tourism flights from Texas, but at the time of the accident, in September 2022, it only had scientific experiments on board.

The rocket consists of a single floor and on the roof it carries the cargo.

During the mission called NS-23, it suffered an anomaly that activated the automatic ejection system of the capsule, whose fall to earth was slowed down by a parachute.

But the main floor “slammed into the ground,” Blue Origin said at the time, instead of landing in a controlled manner to be reused as usual.

An investigation was then launched under the supervision of the US Aviation Regulator (FAA), to determine the reason for the accident.

The anomaly was caused by a “thermostructural” problem with an engine’s nozzle (the duct through which combustion gases are expelled), resulting in “misalignment,” Blue Origin said Friday.

That engine component was exposed to higher than expected temperatures, the investigation concluded.

“Design changes” to various elements should prevent this issue in the future, the company explained.

The cargo transported in September 2022 “landed safely” after the anomaly, thanks to the ejection system that worked “as planned”.

Blue Origin said it wants to resume flights “soon” to restart the NS-23 mission, with the same recovered science payload intact.

The company has sent 32 people into space since July 2021, when its boss Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, took part in the first flight.

The Virgin Galactic company is also positioning itself in this niche of short space tourism trips, but has not taken anyone into space since July 2021.