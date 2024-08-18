Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, stated that the giant blue moon will be visible across the Earth tomorrow, Monday. Al Jarwan told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the “giant moon” or “perigee full moon” is called a full moon if its occurrence coincides with the moon’s closest point to the Earth (perigee), or closer to it by about 90% of the distance, or by a distance of less than 360 thousand kilometers from the Earth. At the perigee position, its apparent size increases by about 15%, and its illumination increases by about 28% more than if it were at the apogee position, and it has the effect of the regular full moon, such as high sea tides and low sea ebbs, and it appears slightly larger. Al Jarwan added that the giant moon tomorrow will be the first of four moons this year, as it will also appear on September 17, October 17, and November 15, and the closest giant moon will be the Hunter’s Moon in October. He explained that the lunar perigee is formed when the moon is less than 360,000 km away, and the average is 380,000 km away, while the lunar apogee is when the moon is greater than 404,000 km away. He pointed out that the “blue moon” is not blue in color, and that the title simply refers to the second full moon in a single calendar month, or the third full moon out of four in a season, as is the case this summer, with the full moon on June 21, July 21, August 19, and September 17.