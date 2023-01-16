Nothing wrong with blue: we list a number of cool blue cars.

It’s Monday, it’s raining and it’s not summer yet, in short: it’s Blue Monday. A list of depressing gray cars would actually be most appropriate on this day, but we’re not going to do that. We take this opportunity to make a list of cool blue cars. For that we once again dived into our Autoblog Spots archives.

Bentley Continental GTC

Spotter: @koen92winterswijk

Is the first Bentley Continental the most beautiful generation? No. Is this a nice performance? Certainly. Light blue paint and dark blue hood is just a very tasteful combination. The beige interior completes the picture.

Toyota GR Supra

Spotter: @mircom

Bright blue is a color that does not suit all cars, but it fits perfectly with a Toyota Supra. This is the color Horizon Blue, which is exclusive to the so-called Jarama Racetrack Edition. Only one of these came to the Netherlands. So that’s this one.

BMW M5 Competition

Spotter: @Maurice16

Yas Marina Blue is a color you see a lot on the M3 and M4, but never on an M5. Whether this is a wrap or an Individual color we do not know, but it is in any case a baby blue M5. Since the M5 of this generation is not very pronounced, this gives the car a completely different look.

Saab 9-5 SportCombi

Spotter: @basplankgas

A Saab 9-5 SportCombi is special in every color, because this car is extremely rare. Yet the color is also special: this is the only one in Sky Blue. That is not the original color of this car (which was brown before), but it is an original Saab color.

Aston Martin V12 Vantage S (and 992 GT3)

Spotter: @joosstra

With this combo we kill two birds with one stone: one car is even bluer than the other. Especially on the V12 Vantage it is a refreshing color, because you usually only see a V8 Vantage in black or gray. It doesn’t have to be so modest with the V12 version, so Aston Martin supplied this version in colors that stand out a bit more. The 992 GT3 in Shark Blue (the introduction color) is a nice bonus in this picture.

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse

Spotter: @koen92winterswijk

A car with normal blue paint is for the mob, if you really want to exude exclusivity you need a car in blue carbon. We see that on this Veyron, which was spotted in Düsseldorf last year. It may be a bit kitschy, but fair is fair: it looks damn good on the Veyron.

Porsche 992 Targa 4S

Spotter: @joosstra

Porsche 911 owners are not always very creative with versions, but fortunately this owner is. A Targa is nice anyway, especially if it is in baby blue with silver-colored rims and a dark blue roof. Kudos to whoever put this car together!

Ferrari F12tdf

Spotter: @basfransencarphotography

Blue Tour de France would be very appropriate on a Ferrari F12tdf, but Blu Elettrico actually suits a hardcore Ferrari better. This color is very rare, but Bas Fransen came across an F12tdf in Blu Elettrico in Dubai. It could well be that this car comes from the Netherlands, because Jeroen van den Berg had one in exactly this version and that was the only one at the time.

