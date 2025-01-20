Although we set numerous goals and there are those of us who have extra motivation when we start a year, various reasons make us January It is the month par excellence that we are least looking forward to: it is right after the Christmas holidays, we intend to save and, therefore, we make fewer plans and there is the dreaded Blue Monday.

Yes, if Mondays already cost us an achievement, the third Monday in January, known as Blue Monday, is popularly noted as the saddest day of the year. This concept reflects the emotional challenges that many people face in January. The combination of less sunlight, economic pressure after the holidays, and a return to routine often have a negative impact on mood.

Mental health specialists agree that it is possible to counteract these effects with practical strategies and healthy habits that not only help to cope with the Blue Mondaybut rather contribute to emotional well-being throughout the year.

How to take care of emotional well-being

Mood, defined as the level of happiness or unhappiness sustained over a period of time, is influenced by a combination of interrelated factors. According to the specialists at Clínica López Ibor, identifying and managing these aspects can make a big difference in emotional well-being:









– Sleep quality: Sleeping regularly and restfully has a direct impact on mood, concentration and energy. Specialists recommend establishing consistent bedtimes and avoiding screens before bed to improve the quality of rest.

– Physical state: Regular exercise stimulates the release of endorphins, known as the happiness hormones. Activities such as walking, yoga or dancing can reduce anxiety and improve mood.

– Personal relationships: Positive social bonds are essential for emotional well-being, while conflicts and toxic relationships generate stress. Spending time with friends and family who inspire joy can be a great emotional support.

– Balanced diet: A diet rich in nutrients, including omega-3, fruits and vegetables, contributes to emotional stability and promotes brain health.

– Environmental factors: Exposure to sunlight, contact with nature and outdoor activities have a significant positive impact on mood, especially during the darker months of the year.

In addition, the experts at Clínica López Ibor highlight the importance of incorporating habits that promote emotional well-being:

– Dedicate time to pleasant activities: Returning to hobbies or discovering new passions is key to generating positive emotions and finding moments of personal enjoyment.

– Practice mindfulness: Mindfulness helps reduce negative thoughts, manage stress and focus on the present.

– Promote self-care: Listening to the needs of the body and mind, from resting to disconnecting, is essential to maintain emotional balance.

These factors and tips are a brief guide to facing emotional challenges, not only in January, but throughout the year, helping to prevent prolonged depressive states and promoting sustainable emotional well-being.

Is it a downturn or depression?

It is essential to distinguish between normal emotional lows and signs of depressive states.

Treatments for depression encompass various modalities, depending on the severity and individual needs. Psychotherapy, especially cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), is highly effective in identifying and modifying negative thinking patterns. In many cases, it is combined with pharmacological treatments under psychiatric supervision, such as antidepressants, which help regulate neurotransmitter levels in the brain. Furthermore, interventions such as interpersonal therapymindfulness-based therapy, and behavioral activation often show results.

«The current and accelerated pace of life also contributes to the prevalence of depression. Work overload, social disconnection and excessive use of technology affect the emotional health of many people. In addition, chronic stress related to work, the pressure to meet expectations and the lack of time for recreational activities are risk factors to which we must pay attention,” adds Jorge Buenvida Camarero, psychologist at Blua de Sanitas.

To largely avoid the depressionSanitas experts incorporate other factors that must be taken into account:

– Limit the use of technology: Prolonged periods of screen time, especially on social media, are associated with an increased risk of depression. Setting digital boundaries improves mental well-being.

– Access periodic mental health reviews: In the same way that you go to the doctor for physical check-ups, going to consult with a psychologist, either in person or through video consultation, can prevent the progression of emotional disorders.

If symptoms such as apathy, extreme tiredness or difficulty enjoying daily activities persist, it is necessary to consult a specialist.

Blue Monday can be a reminder of the importance of prioritizing mental health. Incorporating healthy habits and turning to experts when necessary allows you to transform emotional challenges into opportunities for well-being.