With the aim of expanding the levels of inclusion in, February 3 drives the program “Blue moment”, an initiative that seeks that measures are taken in the district’s businesses to facilitate access to the place of people with autism. The name of the plan responds, basically, to the fact that it is about setting hours of the day in which the conditions needed by those who suffer from this type of disorders and the family members who accompany them are guaranteed.

Strictly speaking, it consists of small, very simple measures that for people who do not have autism spectrum disorder they mean nothing, but for those who go through it and their companions it is a huge relief. That is to say: with very little you can help a lot.

The initiative, promoted by the municipality, proposes that shops of all kinds, and especially bars and restaurants, define a schedule in which they adapt their spaces with a series of measures, such as lowering the volume of music, or dimming the lights.

The commune enabled an online form on its official website (https://www.tresdefebrero.gov.ar/tres-de-febrero-impulsa-el-momento-azul/ for merchants who want to be part of this initiative. There they must indicate name and surname, a telephone contact and the Property name.

Also what Business Type It is about: among the options included are: hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini markets, retail stores and gastronomic places. But those that do not fit with any of the previous categories, can clarify it in a blank space and also participate.

One of the most important parts when giving the data, is indicate correctly which are the greatest stimuli that can be observed within the establishment, among which are lights, colors, large volume of products, aromas, ambient music. There is a section to add any other that the interested party considers could be harmful for someone with autism.

Finally, it is necessary to mark which days are chosen to implement the “blue moment”. It is allowed to choose from one to seven a week, and also indicate the schedule, which as the only requirement, must be at least one hour.

“Each case of autism is different, but there are characteristics present in most such as auditory hypersensitivity and this atypical response to certain stimuli such as lights, moving objects, noises, sensations, certain foods “, explains Matias Cadaveira, a psychologist specializing in children and adolescents with autism and author of books such as” Autism: guide for parents and professionals “.

The idea, in addition to raising awareness among merchants and the community about the importance of understanding the need for inclusion, is improve the experience for families and individuals with autism, since due to lack of knowledge, situations arise that lead them to moments of crisis.

“If they do not understand noise or a social code, or there are cases that if they understand it but the sensitivity is very high, disruptive behaviors can be generated or that families limit their social life “, says the psychologist.

Measures like these are added to others developed by hypermarkets where “the silent hour” was enabled, where on certain days a calmer environment is offered for people with autism.

“We are constantly adding new proposals to help make the issue visible, achieve greater inclusion and social equality,” said Diego Valenzuela, mayor of Tres de Febrero.

To that district, municipalities such as Ituzaingó, which in this line of inclusion performs free trainings for all its municipal gardens and the proposal is to continue training teachers from both public and private educational institutions throughout 2021. In addition, through an electronic waste recycling program, it assists them with computers, cell phones and other key technological devices for your treatment.