Genoa – Blue Media (MSC Group) and Gedi have announced that the meeting took place today in Rome, at the headquarters of Fieg (Italian Federation of Newspaper Publishers), a meeting of its representatives with the national secretary of the Fnsi (National Federation of the Italian Press), the Editorial Committee of the 19th century and the Ligurian Association of Journalists.

The meeting – which had a positive outcome – concerned the acquisition from Gedi, by Blue Media – a newly established company, controlled by the MSC Group – of the Genoese daily newspaper and the related publications The MediTelegraph, The Maritime Advisor, Newspaper of Western Liguria And Naval Automation Technologies for the Sea & Transport (Ttm).

“The meeting – we read in a note – was attended, for Blue Media, by Simone Gardella and Maurizio Introna, respectively administrator and general manager of Blue Media srl, and Michele Brambilla, future editor-in-chief of the 19th century. Blue Media wishes them all the best for their work”.

In view of the transfer of ownership, scheduled for next September 29th, Gedi thanked “the colleagues of the 19th century for the commitment shown in many years of collaboration” and wished “good work to the Director Stefania Aloiawho, after having excellently led the newspaper, will continue his path within the Gedi Group”.