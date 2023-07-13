In Moscow, a new blue marking will appear on paid parking lots. This was announced by the deputy mayor of the capital for transport Maxim Liksutov on July 13.

The innovation complies with the new traffic rules, which came into force on March 1.

It is known that the new blue dotted line will appear on 84 streets of Moscow, most of all in the center – there the markings can be seen at 54 addresses. In the east of the capital, a paid parking marker will be drawn at 25 addresses, in the south – two addresses, in the northeast – two addresses, and in the north one.

At the same time, free parking, as before, will be marked with white stripes.

“So drivers will be able to find the right place without too much confusion, even if the parking sign is left behind,” Liskutov was quoted as saying in the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport.

Earlier, on June 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that spelled out the rules for installing road cameras and video cameras. The document contains a list of places where cameras can be installed, including roads with a dedicated lane for public transport; accident-prone sections of roads, sections where four or more accidents occurred during the year, places where roadworks are carried out, pedestrian crossings, intersections, as well as areas where parking or stopping is prohibited.