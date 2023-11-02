













Blue Lock will be delayed and we once again question the unrealistic workloads that authors in Japan have









Kōdansha’s Weekly Shōnen magazine reported that issue 48 will not publish the new chapter of Blue Lock. The series written and illustrated by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura, respectively, will take a break due to Nomura’s health, according to reports.

Blue Lock It could return until number 49 of the weekly magazine. However, after the announcements of other authors and workers in general in the anime industry, we can think that the work and its processes are becoming increasingly aggressive, generating a very stressful environment for authors and employees.

Although no further information was given in this regard, We know that right now Nomura is in a delicate state of health. And with the premiere of the finale of Attack on Titan, other incidents in the industry were revealed. It seems that Blue Lock It also suffers the consequences of pressure for authors.

Source: Eight Bit Studio

The circumstances of the studios and authors are becoming more and more worrying, let us remember that there are mangakas who even change the serialization time of their installments to avoid this type of events (My Dress-Up Darling!), we hope that Blue Lock come back soon.

We recommend you: Test: Which character are you from Blue Lock?

Where can I watch Blue Lock?

The first season of Blue Lock is available on Crunchyroll. The installment premiered in 2022 and consisted of 24 chapters. A film that serves as a prequel and will star Nagi, another important striker, will arrive in spring 2024.

Currently, the manga is still in publication. And a second season was announced without a release date.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)