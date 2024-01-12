Panini Comicsin collaboration with Crunchyrollannounces the exclusive Variant Anime of the first volume of BLUE LOCKthe comic series by Kaneshiro Muneyuki and Yusuke Nomura.

This variant will be available for pre-order from January 12th to 22nd in comic shops and on the official website Sandwiches at the price of €7.50. Further details are available below, in the press release issued by the publishing house.

BLUE LOCK 1 VARIANT ANIME

THE MANGA THAT DOMINATED THE JAPANESE RANKINGS IN 2023 OPENS THE NEW YEAR IN ITALY WITH A VARIANT DEDICATED TO ANIMATION IN COLLABORATION WITH CRUNCHYROLL

BlueLock the best-selling manga in Japan, inaugurates the new year with an exceptional cover created by Panini Comics in collaboration with Crunchyroll to celebrate one of the most successful anime of last year, exclusively on Crunchyroll also in a dubbed version with the complete first season.

There Variant Anime of the first issue of BlueLock will be available exclusively by reservation from 12 to the 22 January in the comic shop (going to your local store to book the volume) and on Panini.it (where all the details regarding the purchase method are available).

The story, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and designed by Yusuke Nomuranow has more than twenty volumes and a spin-off in Italy, in addition to the animated series dubbed in Italian available on Crunchyroll.

The elimination of the World Cup of 2018 confirmed the limits of National Japanese. Team spirit is not enough: to win you have to score goals. For this reason, the Japanese football federation has decided to create a program to find promising young footballers and create the striker who will lead Japan to victory in the World Cup. Leading the crazy project, with the declared aim of selecting thestriker “more selfish”, there is the coach Jinpachi Ego. A revolutionary strategy to “destroy the losing Japanese football” which will test three hundred young talents who will have to survive the crazy training inside a special structure, the so-called “blue prison”. Only one will emerge victorious from this football battle royale. Who will survive the hell of BlueLock?

Once again Panini Comics And Crunchyroll renew their collaboration in creating a variant that combines the world of comics with that of animation. A unique issue, available only on preorder for a limited period of time, in comic shops and on Panini.it!