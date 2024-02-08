













Blue Lock: the opening of the film that will be released in spring was announced









The details of the film Blue Lock They are slowly being announced, we already know that the new film will be released on April 19, 2024, in other words, in spring delivery. However, we still do not know when or how its world premiere will be – there is still no release date for Latin America.

However, we know that the film will focus on Seichiro Nagifrom the moment he meets Reo Mikage to the current moment of the anime Blue Lock, because there are several gaps that will help us fill for the future.

Source: 8-bit Studio

The latest news of the movie revealed the opening theme that will be performed by Nissy x SKY-HI and is titled “Stormy.” The footballers' manga has been published since 2018 and is currently still in serialization.

We recommend you: Test: Which character are you from Blue Lock?

Where can I watch Blue Lock?

The first season of Blue Lock Is available in Crunchyroll. The delivery consists of 24 episodes; A second season is about to be announced while the manga is still in publication.

After its premiere, the series became one of the most special spokon in recent years. The story essentially follows Yoigo Isagi, a young forward who enters a type of national challenge in which the best forwards in Japan compete to become the best. and later represent his country and win the world cup.

Blue Lock returns a bit to nationalism but also invites young people to recognize themselves to improve your performance with a clearer goal and vision. The main narrative line is to win the blue lock, however, it seems that it was just the beginning.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)