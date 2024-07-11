Since its first appearance, Nagi has displayed a level of charm that has made him one of the most beloved faces in the titanic world of BLUE LOCK. The diverse world created by Muneyuki Kaneshiroon the other hand, has revealed itself from the very first moments to be a little paradise in terms of character design, both on an aesthetic level – thanks to the golden hands of Yusuke Nomura and, in the case of this spin-off, of Kota Sannomiya – as much as on the narrative one, and the character of Seishiro is certainly one of the diamonds. It is no coincidence, therefore, that he became the protagonist of the first spin-off dedicated to the award-winning series, and we think that it does not end there. BLUE LOCK: EPISODE NAGI it quickly became another successful series, parallel to the original manga but with many points in common, and the incredible and almost unexpected rise of the new project pushed the authors to go all in on the “new” material, giving the go-ahead for a film adaptation focused on Nagi and her development.

BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE: EPISODE NAGIin fact, perfectly adapts the first volumes of the series distributed in Italy starting last November by Planet Mangamanaging to perfectly convey the emotions and the thrill of living a dream starting from nothing, or almost. The film has as its theme, in fact, the super casual but equally wonderful and pyrotechnic entrance into the world of football for the young Seishiro Nagidestined to become a staran ace of the most famous and followed sport around without the latter having ever shown an affinity with any type of activity that required a minimum of physical effort. In doing so, fortunately, the scriptwriters have opted for a product with an intelligent duration and a very violent rhythm that, perhaps, paradoxically runs a little too much towards the end but that, in any case, manages to represent another fundamental piece in the increasingly successful and glorious chessboard called, precisely, BLUE LOCKWe were lucky enough to get our eyes on this resounding one hundred minutes or so of pure action and adrenaline ahead of time, and we are ready to take stock, waiting for a second season of the “canonical” anime that promises to be nothing short of explosive.

Original title: BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-

Italian title: BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE: NAGI EPISODE

Japanese release: April 19, 2024



Italian release: July 17, 2024



Platform: Cinema

Type: Sporty

Duration: 95 minutes

Animation Studio: 8 bit

Adapted from: manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Kota Sannomiya



Tongue: Italian We got a sneak peek at BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE: EPISODE NAGI thanks to the press preview organized by Crunchyroll.



EPISODE NAGI: the (random) genesis of a champion

Seishiro Nagi is a very particular character. The first frames of the film are concerned with opening the doors to the identity of the young and taciturn white-haired striker, dragged into the world of football almost by chance. As we have already had the opportunity to see, on more than one occasion, in the main series, Nagi is called “genius” and it’s no coincidence. The heavy and cumbersome nickname was given to him by Reo Mikageanother member of the Blue Lock Team and, above all, the one who can be considered the best friend of the film’s protagonist. I’m guilty has a very important role in the history of Nagisince it was him who introduced him to the world of football, for reasons that were – initially – purely personal. BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE: EPISODE NAGIt tells the story of the genesis of this gesture, it sheds light on the dreams of two young boys who, for different reasons, find themselves catapulted into what is a merciless battle, in search of a never taken for granted and much longed for hope called success.

EPISODE NAGItherefore, tells a bit of the same events as the first season of the anime, but it does so from the point of view of Reo and, above all, Nagi, and not from that of the protagonist Isagi. The two boys, unlike the protagonist himself Isagihave different ambitions and experience a much less problematic first selection than that of the young main hero. The rise of Reo and Nagi is, therefore, the central theme of the film, but as in the anime the focus on moral value and introspection is always very present. This is felt a lot especially in the initial and central phase, while in the end the narration seems to want to rush a bit too much, pushing the narrated events to condense into a final phase that is perhaps slightly “fast” and hasty. EPISODE NAGIhowever, although based on material with “simple” themes, it has the great merit of never losing focus, perfectly designing, around the two new protagonists, a story that, yes, we already know for the most part but which, in reality, still had a lot to tell.

A soft slash towards the credits

If the pace of the final phase did not fully convince us, and we have already mentioned it, we cannot, however, fail to praise a management of times and rhythms that is simply perfect. Just like the anime distributed by Crunchyrollalso the film directed by Taku Kishimoto It has a spectacular and pyrotechnic streak that accompanies the viewer for practically the entire duration of the viewing. EPISODE NAGI boasts a direction and a technical direction that is at times superlative. The choice to “play at home” has undoubtedly paid off, and fans will find themselves with a product in their hands that is strongly in line with the standards they are used to, with some pluses that should not be underestimated.

Some shots, in fact, have definitely surprised us, for their quality and intelligence, and have been able to play a fundamental role in being able to tell, with a few frames, all the emotion, fear and adrenaline that only sport can transmit, even if in the form of anime. And, probably, what makes everything faster and more frenetic is also thanks to the protagonists themselves, who are more capable of conveying more frenetic emotions, if we want also more selfish and with fewer thoughts, even if, in reality, the story of I’m guilty is much deeper and more ruthless than one might think. The final result of all these equations, however, is clearly a winning one. EPISODE NAGI drags the viewer into a prequel that then becomes a bridge to the next season, and he does it with such naturalness, with frenzy and with that clear and crystalline desire to capture the interest of potential new spectators, who could let themselves be transported by the film to discover a world richer than ever with unforgettable stories and moments.

Football at your fingertips

What, as usual, surprises every time BLUE LOCK and of all his themed projects is the audiovisual quality. During the review phase we had the opportunity to see the film in its original language version, finding in full that splendid cast that has already been able to accompany in an excellent manner, so far, the ride of the anime. At the same time, the audio section also seemed to us to be of the highest level, with some tracks that were able to play a role of the highest importance in making the progress of the story increasingly spectacular and exciting.

The main role, in any case, is always held by the technical sector. In fact, it is worth seeing BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE: EPISODE NAGI It’s a riot of colors, an explosion of pigments that print themselves like a balloon against the screenmaking everything more and more beautiful to see and experience. Along with the splendid aesthetic, the film does not skimp on quality either, bringing with it a splendid and out of scale animation department. The players’ movements are always spectacular and credible and align perfectly with the frenetic pace and the super colorful vein of the graphics. All together, these elements make BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE: EPISODE NAGI another production center, now destined to become an out-of-control success machine.

Who do we recommend BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE: EPISODE NAGI to?

BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE: EPISODE NAGI is a perfect product for everyone, both for new fans and for long-time ones. The style with which the film is put on the screen can manage to capture even those who have not followed the original series, thus managing to become a potential starting point not to be underestimated. For all long-time fans, however, it is a perfect way to arrive more charged than ever to the imminent second season, going to discover the roots and origins of one of the most beloved characters of the series.

Nagi and Reo work, great

Visually always spectacular and out of scale

Top notch direction

Well-managed rhythms, with (almost) no dead moments

It ties in perfectly with the second season of the anime… …But, perhaps, running a little too fast