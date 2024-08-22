Blue Lock is the spokon anime that stands out in contemporary times, a new season will arrive in autumn 2024 and this summer a film was released in Japan that focuses on one of the most popular characters in the series, it is titled NAGI EPISODE. ​​However, on the other hand, the manga will take a break because one of the creators became ill and needs to rest, more details below.

The manga of Blue Lock will return on August 28, 2024 in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, the magazine that distributes the title.

Blue Lock It is written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yūsuke Nomura, however the last chapter was not published last Wednesday and after that it was reported that it was due to the illustrator fell ill and will focus on recovering.

Because of this, we will have to wait a little while to continue with Reading the history of Japan’s best forwards, However, the illness was not specified, other than as a sudden illness, and fans already consider that it was a moment of overwork.

Let’s hope that everything passes quickly and that the creators of Blue Lock are able to rest enough to continue showing us the path of Isagi and company, whose second anime season was announced for autumn 2024 with a production by 8-Bit studio, which was in charge of the first installment.

Where can I watch Blue Lock?

Blue Lock It is the football spokon that came to renew the air of the deliveries of this genreif you want to see how, check out the series here. The season ran for 24 episodes, which were serialized in a two-part continuous format, with a new season set to air in the fall of 2024, two years after the premiere of the first season.

The manga currently has 221 chapters and remains in serialization.

