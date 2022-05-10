In the June issue of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine a spin-off manga for BLUE LOCKfootball comic created by Muneyuki Kaneshiro And Yūsuke Nomura (you can find our review of the first volume at this address). It will be drawn by Kōta Sannomiyaknown for his work on Tesla Notes. The manga will debut in the aforementioned magazine in the July issue, due out on June 9, and will focus on the character of Seishirō Nagi before his entry into the “Blue Lock“.

We still do not have certainty of the publication of the manga in the West, but we remember that Blue Lock is distributed in Italy by Panini Comics. First published on Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018, it reached the quota of 4.5 million printed copies, in addition to being awarded the title of Best Shōnen Manga to the Manga Awards from Kodansha last year.

Waiting for new information on the spin-off, we remind you that an anime adaptation of the main series is currently in the works and should make its debut during the current year.

