It was confirmed that Blue Lock will return in the fall of 2024, after two years, since it premiered on October 9, 2022, the series returns after premiering a special film—Episode Nagi—in the spring installment. Although it has not yet been revealed how many chapters it will have, it is likely that we will once again have a large delivery in continuous deux cours format.

The last delivery was of this style, Blue Lock premiered in fall 2022 and extended through winter 2023. Currently, The manga work written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Numura, brings together 29 compilation volumes.

The manga has been published since 2018 in Kōdanshais one of the most popular new spokon and still allows us to see the capacity for competition and personal development of each of the wonderful forwards.

The second season of Blue Lock It will premiere on October 5, 2024. The end of the last installment allowed us to see Yoichi Isagi and company moving to a new level more complex than the previous ones, now that the boys faced professional players, will they be able to overcome the gap in talent and commitment? All that remains is to watch the new season to find out.

In addition, it seems that we will have new faces among the lines of players and surely more traumas from the past will assail the players. On the other hand, let us remember that The film, which premiered in April in Japan, will hit theaters in Mexico and Latin America in June, here are more details.

Where can I watch the first season of Blue Lock?

The 24 chapters that make up the first season of Blue Lock They are available on the Crunchyroll platform. It should be noted that the manga is still in serialization and currently has 248 chapters.

