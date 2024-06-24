There season 2 Of BLUE LOCKan animated adaptation of the manga of the same name by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomurawill air starting from Saturday 5 October to 11.30pm Japanese time. The duration of this new season will be 14 episodes.

For the occasion, the names of the voice actors who will lend their voices to two new characters are revealed:

Oliver Aiku – Satoshi Hino

– Satoshi Hino Shuto Sendo – Akihisa Wakayama

As in the case of the first season, this too will be available in Italy thanks to Crunchyroll. We remind you that the feature film BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE – EPISODE NAGI will debut in Italian cinemas next July 17.

Source: official site Street Crunchyroll

