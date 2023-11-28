













Blue Lock: Nagi Episode It is the film announced for spring 2024. A new trailer let us see the protagonist in his first steps and also in the moments in which he experiences the competition – which gives its name to the anime–. Although something even more important is that he informed about the release date of the spokon.

The feature film starring Nagi will be released on April 19, 2024one of the characters who, at first seemed insipid – for himself –, but after meeting Isagi everything will change.

However, let us remember that Nagi started playing soccer because Reo, another of the forwards of Blue Lock, He invited him and he became his inseparable friend. Things have changed and Nagi is a new person who has other goals and will do anything to achieve them.

However, The new film will shed more light on the previous stage of this pair of players, in this way we will be able to better understand the feelings of both. It will be an exciting and nostalgic moment!

Where can I watch Blue Lock?

All 24 episodes of the first season are available on the Crunchyroll platform.

The spokon was a sensation when it arrived in the fall 2022 season. The renewal of its second season was immediately announced along with the film that would focus on a character who becomes important towards the end of the season.

The football spokon renewed the air of the genre and showed more of what we can expect from the new competitions.

