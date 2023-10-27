













The new movie Blue Lock will focus on a character who joined Isagi towards the end of the first season. Seishiro Nagi used to be a dead character, without any kind of goal but with a surprising ability for the sport. When he met Reo, a millionaire, they began an interesting friendship.

Nevertheless, It was until he met Isagi that he began to take an interest in himself and what he wants to achieve. After this awakening, Nagi changed and betrayed Reo, his only friend. She joined Isagi and began a new path.

Towards the end of the season Blue Lock, although Nagi tries to make peace with Reo, he defies him, despises them and will seek a kind of revenge. Nagi should know Reo’s importance in his life, he implies.

Source: Eight Bit Studio

The movie of Blue Lock I would approach all of the above from a new perspective, with a more specific focus. Below is the delivery staff:

Production:

• Director: Shunsuke Ishikawa (co-director of Blue Lock).

• Composition and script: Taku Kishimoto (series composer Blue Lock).

• Story supervisor: Munemuki Kaneshiro.

• Music composer Jun Murayama (Blue Lock).

• Animation production: Eight Bit

Voice cast:

• Nobunaga Shimazaki like Seishiro.

• Yuuma Uchida like Reo.

• Kazuyuki Okitsu like Zantetsu Tsurugi.

And the stars of the anime are added:

• Kazuki Ura like Yoichi Isagi.

• Tasuku Kaito like Meguru Bachira.

• Yuuki Ono like Rensuke Kunigami.

• Souma Saitou like Hyoma Chigiri.

Source: Eight Bit

We recommend you: Blue Lock: Everything you need to know about his new movie

When will the Blue Lock movie: The Nagi episode be released?

The movie about our favorite footballers will arrive in spring 2024. The premiere for the rest of the world would be expected for the summer seasonalso from 2024.

A second season was also announced, but there are no details about it yet. The first installment of Blue Lock It consisted of 24 chapters. They are all available on the Crunchyroll platform.

