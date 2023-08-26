













Blue Lock, the new spokon that restructures spaces and limits

Blue Lock is a manga written and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. It has been published in Kōdansha since 2018. It currently has 218 chapters collected in 26 volumes. The spokon is based on the soccer theme from a unique, highly competitive arena, which will take players to the edge of their limits and invite them to break them to surpass themselves in each level.

The first season of Blue Lock consolidates a first level and leaves few players in the competition. New alliances are forged and the roles of the players change, as well as their abilities and their perceptions of themselves. The second season will allow us to see the boys in a new stage and the film will not help to connect more with one of the most mysterious players: Seishirō Nagi, who towards the end of the first season takes on a larger role and becomes part of the main cast.

The series was even recommended by Hajime Isayama, the author of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin. Isayama recommends Nomura, since the latter worked as his assistant before.

What will the Blue Lock movie -Nagi Episode- be about?

The film will adapt the spinoff manga of Blue Lock which continues in publicationHowever, it currently has two volumes that collect 14 chapters. This story is led by Seishirō Nagi, a young man trying to stay out of all the school bustle.

Subsequently, Nagi will be known as the genius of bluelock, it due to that, even without trying, he has an obvious superiority compared to the rest of his peers.

The manga installment begins by narrating how he meets Reo Mikage who will become his best friend and will practically force him to play soccer. The film will show us the beginning of the relationship between this pair of young people. Of course, at first Nagi will be very indifferent and Reo will only look for his usefulness.

However, slowly we will be able to know the way in which Nagi socializes and the true bond that she develops with Reo, although it is a much more silent matter. However, that will not be all, we will also be able to see more about Reo’s sensitivity.

We will be able to appreciate introspective speechesof both Reo and Nagi, will contrast and let us see the relationship that both build and the perspective and idea they have of the other.

The film will adapt their meetings at school and the amalgamation they form in their first matches. So we will see the beginnings of his own game mechanics together with the seed of his friendship.

Subsequently, will enter Blue Lockthe resistance that Nagi puts up and the enthusiasm of Reo will be framed, towards the end, we will also be able to notice the reversal of roles. They both want to move forward looking at each other.

The manga delves into the motivations that Nagi will slowly build to want, by himself, to be one of the best strikers in the world. So it will focus on Nagi’s path of self-discovery and growth, in and before BlueLock.

“What kind of me awaits me? I want to know the answer”, Nagi will say.

The manga will also focus on the confrontation with Barou, the selfish king. In addition to the match with the Z team, the different encounters that Nagi has with Isagi, the protagonist of Blue Lock. We will realize thatsince the beginning of the story, an important bond had been forged from Nagi’s perspective.

In a nutshell, Blue Lock: Nagi episodewill tell what we saw of the character from the perspective of the protagonist Yoichi Isagi, but this time from his own speech, much more real and sensitive.

Since the manga work is still on the air and there is little material, it is expected to be adapted until the meeting with Rin Itoshi, the new (in the anime) and most powerful selfish player.

Blue Lock: Nagi Episode – When will it premiere?

The film will hit theaters in Japan in the second half of 2024.

The spin off chapters are available for free online, but only in the original Japanese. If you want to review them, you can. here.

Remember that currently the entire first season of the anime is available on Crunchyroll.

What can we expect from Blue Lock: Nagi episode?

The film will focus on two emotions and one theme. The change will be the narrative guide and part with two approaches, the emotion or enthusiasm before it and the pain that it could entail. This from the perspective of Nagi and Reo respectively.

While Nagi feels more and more motivated to move forward and discover more things for himself, Reo will perceive that he is marginalized and feels used. So the change will be especially hard for him.

However, with the selfish vertebra that the work proposes from the beginning, both characters will be able to keep moving, a continuous advance. Despite all the history, Nagi’s personality and desires remain a blur.

