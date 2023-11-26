The official website of the animated feature film BLUE LOCK -Nagi Episode- offers us a brand new trailer for viewing, which in addition to showing us some interesting excerpts of what the film will be, also has the task of announcing that it will begin screenings in Japan from April 19, 2024.

As already reported during the announcement, the film will adapt the spin-off manga of the same name created by Kōta Sannomiyawhose stories focus on the talented Seishirō Nagi before the start of the original series.

The anime series BLUE LOCK it is visible in our territory through the streaming service Crunchyrolland it is still not possible to know if this film will also debut on the same platform after its debut in Japan.

In addition to publishing the original manga series in our territory, Sandwiches through his label Planet Manga This spin-off is also currently being published, already available with the first volume.

