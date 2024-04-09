













Crunchyroll revealed that it has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the film Blue Lock: Episode Nagi. This license will allow this service to exhibit the aforementioned film throughout Latin America, the United States and other areas.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi will be in theaters in the United States starting June 28, 2024. According to the information available, the film will be shown in its original language with English subtitles. Likewise, the release date of this film in Latin America will eventually be revealed.

Don't lose sight of the fact that this is the first movie based on the manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura and works as a secondary story, telling the story of Nagi Seishiro who discovers his talent for soccer.

This will be a good opportunity for fans of this series to learn a little more about one of the most popular characters and to enjoy this story in a different format. Now we just have to wait for the dates for our region to be announced and see in which complexes this animation will be shown.

What is Blue Lock: Episode Nagi about?

Crunchyroll shares the following synopsis about Blue Lock: Episode Nagi to give you a good idea of ​​what this film that could arrive in our region during the summer is about.

Source: Crunchyroll

“What a bummer.” That was the favorite phrase that second-year high school student Nagi Seishiro said every day. That was until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi's hidden ability and encouraged him to play soccer and share his extraordinary talent.

One day he receives an invitation to the mysterious Blue Lock Project. There he meets the best forwards in the country. Nagi's dream of becoming the best alongside Reo will take this prodigy to a world he has never known.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is directed by Shinsuke Ishikawa, while the original story is by Muneyuki Kanshiro. Excited for this premiere? Don't stop following the conversation on our Discord and don't miss our news at Google news.

