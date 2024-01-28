













Blue Lock: Episode Nagi releases new art of its characters | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Obviously, among them is Seishirō Nagi, who is the protagonist of this film. But you can also see the designs of footballers such as Reo Mikage, Yoichi Isagi, Meguru Bachira, Rensuke Kunigami and Hyōma Chigiri.

It is in this way that they will appear in Blue Lock: Episode Nagiwhich is scheduled to premiere on April 19, 2024 in Japan.

We recommend: Blue Lock will have a new live-action and this is what you should know.

This film, rather than being an invention, is actually based on the spin-off or derivative manga of the same name, which went on sale on June 9, 2022.

This is written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, creator of the original series, and drawn by Kōta Sannomiya. Currently it is still going and has three volumes published.

Fountain: 8-bit.

The movie of Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is an 8-bit production, the same studio behind the television anime. The director behind this film is Shunsuke Ishikawa, while the scripts are by Taku Kishimoto.

Kaneshiro supervises the adaptation work and Yusuke Nomura, who draws the main manga, does the same but with the character designs. As for the musical section, it is in charge of Jun Murayama.

In Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Several of the characters from the original anime will appear. So their voice actors will reprise their respective roles. The known list is the following:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishirō Nagi

Yūma Uchida as Reo Mikage

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zantetsu Tsurugi

Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi

Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira

Yūki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami

Sōma Saitō as Hyōma Chigiri

Kouki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi

Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego

Subaru Kimura as Ryō Nameoka

Fountain: 8-bit.

Other characters appear in the first trailer for this film. But there is no information about their respective actors at the moment.

Apart from Blue Lock: Episode Nagi We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)