EMOTION shares a new one on the net key visual and a trailer for BLUE LOCK: Episode Nagithe new animated film that serves as a spin-off of the series based on the sports manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura. In the key visual we can see Offender And Nagiat the center of this animated film: “My life was boring until I met him.”

In the film we will not only see the first meeting between the two protagonists and their days spent together at school, but the story of the period spent within the Blue Lock from their perspective. The launch window is set for spring of 2024 and we will most likely be able to simulcast it on Crunchyrollas well as the regular animated series.

BLUE LOCK: Episode Nagi trailer

Source: EMOTION Street Siliconera