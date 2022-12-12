Last October the anime of one of the most popular spokon of the last period officially debuted, BLUE LOCKcomic created by Muneyuki Kaneshiro (As the Gods Will, Jagan) and designed by Yusuke Nomura arrived in our country in August thanks to Planet Manga, which offered the first volume at a special price of four euros, compared to the seven standard cover. The success behind the series, however, goes beyond just football: many dynamics within the “blue prison” are more typical of the shonen, given that we will have real power-ups and a constant struggle for survival.

What we saw in the first episodes is very faithful to the paper counterpart, with the only big difference that occurs right in the opening bars of the first episode, where, presumably due to time constraints, the meeting of the Japan Football Union was cut cleanly with the action immediately shifting to the match where Isagi is defeated by Kira. Despite this, it will be up to Ego, the creator of the project, to explain to the boys the reason for the birth of the Blue Lock, i.e. the will to overturn Japanese footballwhich has always focused on team play and which has never had a “pure-bred bomber”.

The goal of this extravagant training and holding facility is to create the perfect striker, and will do so in a sort of battle royale between the most promising players in all of Japan. The “rough diamonds” as called by Egowill be divided here into various sections and already in Team Zthe one in which the protagonist will be present Yoichi Isagi, we will be able to admire interesting and all different personalities. There will be players who make their physique a strength, who bet everything on dribbling, or even talents looking for redemption after suffering a bad injury. Betrayals, the desire to overcome one’s limits, seize the strengths of the opponents, all this and much more is present in every game of Blue Lock.

This work has enjoyed great success at home, so much so that it even impresses the mangaka Hajime Isayamacreator of the famous Attack on Titan, who even recommended reading it to his fans. Not only that: the work of Nomura and Kaneshiro even managed to win the 45th Kodansha Manga Award, demonstrating that with a good background plot even a sports comic can succeed in establishing itself on the general public. A football purist will probably appreciate it less than a Giant Killing, but with its “Hunger Games” component Blue Lock has certainly found a large circle of enthusiasts ready to find out if Isagi will really be able to win the historic first World Cup at the Japan.

Curated by the studio 8-bitfamous for having created the first two seasons of the appreciated Vita da Slime, the anime sees involved in the production Tetsuaki Watanabewith Shunsuke Ishikawa as assistant director, while we find character design instead Masaru Shindo And Taku Kishimoto supervising the script. The opening Chaos ga kiwamaru sung by Unison Square Gardenas well as the ending Winner from Shugo Nakamurathey will be able to fully catapult us into the atmosphere of the work.

For us Italians, viewing is available through the platform Crunchyroll, with the broadcast of episodes on a weekly basis in simulcasting, thus remaining on par with those broadcast in Japan. The first three episodes can be viewed completely free of charge, while from the fourth onwards they are accessible only to subscribers.