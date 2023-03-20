Crunchyroll announced that it will be BLUE LOCK the next animated series to be dubbed into Italian on the streaming platform dedicated to anime. Taken from the manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomurapublished in Italy by Panini Comics, BLUE LOCK will be able to count on the voices of Joseph Palasciano for the protagonist Yoichi Isagi And Paolo De Santis For Ego.

The series in Italian will start this spring.

Source: Crunchyroll