After a long wait, 8-bit finally confirmed an exact date for the premiere of the Blue Lock animepossibly one of the most anticipated of the year along with Chainsaw Man and Mob Psycho 100. A promotional video was published through its official website confirming on October 8, 2022 as the start of the first season of Blue Lock.

In this promotional video, which serves as a preview, he also let out a Fragment of the anime’s opening, which will be performed by Unison Square Garden and will be called “Chaos ga Kiwamaru”which is a piece of traditional J-rock flirting at times with speed metal or math rock.

Secondly, The seiyus (voice actors) who will form the cast for the Blue Lock anime were also introduced.with big names that remind us that this is one of the most anticipated productions in Japan, of one of the manga with the greatest impact in recent years:

Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi

Tasuku Kaito – Meguru Bachira

Yuuki Ono – Rensuke Kunigami

Soma Saito as Hyouma Chigiri

Masatomo Nakazawa – Wataru Kuon

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jingo Raichi

Shouya Chiba – Yuudai Imamura

Shugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru

Daishi Kajita – Asahi Naruhaya

Ryūnosuke Watanuki as Okuhito Iemon

Aoi Ichikawa – Gurimu Igarashi

Kenichi SuzumuraRyousuke Kira

Hiroshi Kamiya – Jinpachi Ego

Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri

Natsuki Hanae – Ikki Niko

Ryota Suzuki as Junichi Wanima and Keisuke Wanima

Takahiro Sakurai as Sae Itoshi

Seiyus of the main characters of Blue Lock | Font: 8-bit

This anime will be directed by Tatsuaki Watanabe and has a script by Taku Kishimoto, as well as Masaru Shindo and Kento Toya in the graphic part, as directors of animation and character design, with the animation work of the 8-bit studio.

What is BlueLock about?

Blue Lock tells the story of the Japanese soccer recovery program, which after its great failures, sought to train a new generation of soccer players who would be able to slowly ascend in all categories to finally win the soccer world cup.

In this project, players are taken to the extreme, making them slaves and prisoners of their skills for the sport and awakening in them skills that can only be understood through the game. However, they all compete for a place in the project, sparking an intense battle between all the participants.

