The football series BLUE LOCK Of Muneyuki Kaneshiro And Yusuke Nomura is really experiencing a great moment, thanks to the anime adaptation that has been able to capture the attention of viewers so much. A second season and a film have already been announced for the work just recently, but the surprises don’t end there!

The developer BEL extension has in fact announced that a new game dedicated to the series is under production, BLUE LOCK Blaze Battleand this will also be a free to play for mobile devices that will offer in-app purchases within it. It is a 3D soccer battle game arriving during 2023, which already from the announcement trailer presents itself in a DEFINITELY more interesting way than the currently available BLUE LOCK Project: World Champion.

It remains only to see, and hope, that the success of the anime will allow the future release of a localized version.

The anime adaptation of BLUE LOCK is available for viewing on the streaming platform Crunchyrollwith an Italian dubbing on the way, while the manga is currently being published in our territory thanks to Sandwiches under the label Planet Manga.

ONLY ONE WILL BE LEFT!

WHO WILL SURVIVE THE BLUE LOCK HELL?

The elimination at the 2018 World Cup confirmed the limits

of the Japan national team. Team spirit is not enough: for

win you have to score! Thus begins the crazy selection project

of the most selfish striker, the one who will realize the football dream of

Japan…

