The official site has revealed the release window for the anime’s BLUE LOCKtaken from the manga of the same name by Muneyuki Kaneshiro And Yusuke Nomurapublished in Italy by Panini Comics under the label Planet Manga (currently in the ninth volume). This somewhat peculiar sports anime will debut in Japan in the month of October and will air on Asahi TV and on the affiliated networks in the time slot called “NUMAnimation“(Late at night).

The site also released a new trailer and revealed a new artwork depicting some of the protagonists. Finally, new cast members are revealed, which we propose to you at the end of the news.

BLUE LOCK Anime – Trailer

New cast members

Masatomo Nakazawa in the role of Wataru Kuon

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka in the role of Jingo Raichi

Shōya Chiba in the role of Yūdai Imamura

Shugo Nakamura in the role of Gin Gagamaru

Daishi Kajita in the role of Asahi Naruhaya

Ryūnosuke Watanuki in the role of Okuhito Iemon

Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi

Kenichi Suzumura as Ryōsuke Kira

Hiroshi Kamiya in the role of Jinpachi Ego

You were Yukimura in the role of Anri Teieri

Already confirmed members

Tasuku Kaito in the role of Meguru Bachira

Kazuki Ura in the role of Yoichi Isagi

Yūki Ono in the role of Rensuke Kunigami

Sōma Saitō in the role of Hyōma Chigiri

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network