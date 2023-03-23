Where does nationalism come from? How and where does it direct world structures? He anime of sports shows teams that must face each other between regions, and then head for world honor. However, the spokon show the symbolic structures that Japan. Blue Lock he takes this to a more extreme level and, in turn, enhances the individualism of his characters. Sports deliveries are very important to the Japanese industry. That is exactly what we want to comment on today, because the work of Yosuke Nomura traces a dark crack in the spokon.

Blue Lock is a manga written and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura.. However, despite the fact that baseball is the most popular sport in the country of the rising sun, the mangaka chose soccer as his vertex. His work has been published since 2018 through Kōdansha. In the fall of 2022, the anime adaptation by Bandai Namco premiered.

What is Blue Lock all about?

The story of Blue Lock it builds on an ascension competition, in a battle royale format. More than 300 young people will be enclosed in a structure that will help them train and give them the necessary space to compete.

It should be mentioned that, Blue Lock seeks to discover the best striker, so even if they form teams, these will only be made up of the same type of player, which will begin to generate hierarchical structures based first on power, and second on the value of the young people’s abilities.

Teams will play against each other, and failure in matches could mean the end of the careers of the boys who will be disqualified and exiled from the industry. In this way we see how young people will be forced to collaborate, although each one aspires to be the star. Of course, those who truly shine will be those who do not give in for the good of the team, but rather try hard to embody it, avoiding being relegated.

The star catalog and what the player archetype socially implies

Something very important in history is that each of the players has potential to be the protagonist. From Meguru Bachira to Hyoma Chigiri and even Ikki Niko. Blue Lock elevates the narratives until consumers become attached to the players, and this is thanks to the personality, abilities and even the history of each of the characters. However, something that all players have in common is their perseverance, their self-centeredness and their strength.

So, the characters of Blue Lock They turn out to have very human aspects, which are proposed as a necessity to achieve the success they need within their society. Being must-have features, they slowly become something exciting that engages the story, making the story work with an explosive spark, just what a fifa arena needs.

However, Blue Lock it brings to the table much more than what sports anime had previously exposed. From Captain Tsubasa until Haikyuu, we will be able to see the glamor of epic players who will manage to generate aspirationism among young people, because They are normal people who, with effort, dedication and a sense of community, will achieve goals that, in theory, could benefit everyone: they are a team. In addition, of course, the ethical sense and sensitivity are maintained, since they will have an important role in the development of their respective stories.

In this way, we can see whate sports animes emerge as a structure that proposes and polishes an ideology that guides the Japanese population towards a social model that can be applied in everyday life.

The break that Blue Lock proposes in the sports anime

Nevertheless, Blue Lock manages to position the ambitions of the entire industry in a different way. It proposes “corrupt” pillars that elevate individuals destroying, little by little, the sense of community. Although, of course, each player functions as the symbol of the nation, even more so after “success”. But, we must mention that from the structural base, a new configuration begins to emerge.

Source: Bandai Namco

Thus, the sense of community in the sports anime begins to have a break: it proposes an individualism that aims to be the basis of its society Yes, a bit contradictory. It shows a fragmented communal base, with inalienable faces, which will sustain society solely by belonging to it. Not for choosing her or feeling belonging.

begins to emerge a new visualization of spaces and belonging.

Although, I would not dare to say that it is something “good”, although it begins a delineation of the voices and bodies, it also accounts for the fierce competition and stress that society currently faces, since this generated this type of perception of individualism.

We recommend: What is the Blue Lock project and why does everyone say it worked?

The different thing about Blue Lock: a good anime for fifas and for the world

Blue Lock It is a good anime for sports lovers, and for the general population. Especially becausee proposes several archetypes of players with athletic bodies and “realistic” abilities.

The classic spokon is usually enjoyed by anyone, although, of course, there are some that are less specialized than others. In addition to others that are more digestible due to the narratives of their stories, such as the boom in Haikyuu.

However, the special tint of Blue Lock,—and so it can be appreciated by more people— it’s just not the sports anime we all expect. While the genre manages to present a shonen demographic format, Yoichi Isagi, our protagonist, brings a different shine.

Source: Bandai Namco

Far from knowing his team: history, personalities, and abilities —which is usual for spokons—, Isagi will build a very tense dark environment, and it seems that it goes beyond what he himself can foresee. Yes ok Sports anime usually have as an epic break breaking the physical and strategic limits of the characters, Isagi goes further.

The competitive instincts of the characters border on the psycho and in the darkness of reaching the established goals. And this is the particular essence of bluelock, and so enjoyable it’s scary.

Sports anime are important to Japan because of the ideological structures they propose for their nation. However, it seems that we could be facing a special break. maybe Blue Lock has more surprises that would even dull the Qatar Cup.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.