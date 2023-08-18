Of Christine Brown

A scientific review of 17 studies concluded that popular lenses do not reduce computer fatigue and have shown no benefits on eye health or sleep quality

More and more often when you go to the optician to have your eyeglasses redone they are offered lenses that filter blue light to protect the eye from the continuous use of smartphones, computers and tablets that emit blue light (also present in sunlight with a much higher intensity than screens). Non-prescription glasses, the so-called computer glasses, which promise to reduce eye strain, are also on sale at a price of around 40 euros. But are these glasses really needed? Does blue light have a concrete impact on the health of our eyesight?

The rejection A review of 17 different studies conducted between 2009 and 2021 published in Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews confirms what ophthalmologists have been saying for some time about popular glasses: the blue light filter seems to be more of a publicity stunt, without a real scientific background behind it because did not show benefits in preventing eye strain caused by the use of cell phones and computers, nor did it improve sleep quality. Using blue light filtering glasses to reduce eye strain associated with computer use may have no short-term benefits. It’s also not clear whether these glasses affect the quality of vision or sleep, he explains Laura Downie, professor of optometry at the University of Melbourne and author of the paper. The review results do not support prescribing blue light filtering glasses for the general population. The Cochrane methodology has the highest credibility in the scientific literature and has such standards of analysis that make the studies an important reference in Medicine. See also "Effective and safe anticancer vaccine", Italians reveal mechanism

Blue light lenses and eye strain Some eyewear companies claim that the blue light emitted by our screens is a cause of eye strain, but the American Academy of Ophthalmology said blue light does not cause eye strain, damage the retina, or lead to diseases such as macular degeneration. As reported by the Washington Post the Academy said that the blue light studies showing cell damage were conducted only in the laboratory or on animals and the experiments did not mimic the natural conditions of blue light exposure of human eyes and did not use blue light from screens of computers. Three of the 17 review studies evaluated blue light reflective lenses and eye strain. All three studies, with a total of 166 participants, reported no significant differences in eye strain between those who wore blue light filtering lenses compared to those who wore lenses that did not filter blue light.

Blue light lenses and retinal damage This Cochrane review also found no evidence that blue light filtering lenses protect against damage to the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. No conclusions could be drawn about possible long-term effects on retinal health, confirms Dr Downie. See also Circular to Regions, heat code in emergency rooms, outpatient clinics and Uscar

Why eyes get tired in front of the PC (and the solutions) Furthermore, no relationship has been established between blue light and eye strain. true that spending a lot of time on the computer strains the eyebut the cause is not the blue light. We typically blink 15 times a minute, but when we focus on something, like reading on a computer screen, our blinking drops to 5 to 7 times a minute, resulting in

eyes dry up

and from here comes the eye strain explained al Washington Post

Rahul Kruana, surgeon and spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmogy. This is why ophthalmologists always recommend following the 20-20-20 rule and that is to look up from the computer every 20 minutes and direct it towards a point at least 20 meters away for 20 seconds.

Blue light and sleep quality We know, and scientifically confirmed, that shortwave blue light, especially that emitted by electronic devices can suppress the hormone

melatonin

and confuse the body clock, making it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep. The publicized idea that blue light-shielding lenses can block light from entering the eye and therefore disrupt the circadian rhythm. The review therefore examined six studies with a total of 148 participants on theEffect of blue light filtering glasses on sleep quality. THE results were inconsistent with three studies finding a significant improvement in sleep scores and three others reporting no significant difference between blue light filtering glasses and non-blue light filtering glasses. Furthermore, the patients involved in the studies all suffered from sleep or mood disorders, so it is not possible to make any statements about the potential use of these glasses in relation to sleep in healthy adults, say the authors. Additionally, none of the studies reported benefits of lenses onglarean annoying phenomenon that occurs when our eyes cannot sufficiently filter the light entering the eye. See also Can training a child for the marathon involve risks?