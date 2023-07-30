A full-term baby would cry out in pain. In fact, a grown man too. But babies less than 30 weeks old can’t. They regularly suffer from severe pain due to the infusions that are supposed to help them. In silence. Sometimes for hours. Despite the fact that this often happens, there is now a solution, says nurse Joshua van Duuren. “It was like an angel was watching.”
#Blue #legs #lot #pain #damage #premature #babies
Helsinki | A bus and four cars collided on Nordenskiöldinkatu, traffic stopped
A bus and four cars crashed on Nordenskiödinkatu on Sunday afternoon. At least one is taken to the hospital according...
Leave a Reply