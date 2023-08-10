Blue-green algae | Less blue-green algae observed than usual at this time

According to the Finnish Environment Institute, less blue-green algae than usual have been observed during the past week.

The strong winds of the past few days have dispersed surface blooms of blue-green algae in sea areas and inland waters.

Very abundant blue-green algae blooms were not observed anywhere. Observations of abundant blue-green algae blooms also decreased from last week. Abundant blue-green algae were observed at five inland water observation sites and one coastal observation site.