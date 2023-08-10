Thursday, August 10, 2023
Blue-green algae | Less blue-green algae observed than usual at this time

August 10, 2023
According to the Finnish Environment Institute, less blue-green algae than usual have been observed during the past week.

Blue-green algae observations has been less during the last week than typically at a similar time, informs the Finnish Environment Agency Syke.

The strong winds of the past few days have dispersed surface blooms of blue-green algae in sea areas and inland waters.

Very abundant blue-green algae blooms were not observed anywhere. Observations of abundant blue-green algae blooms also decreased from last week. Abundant blue-green algae were observed at five inland water observation sites and one coastal observation site.

