Blue-green algae | Blue-green algae has been observed on only three beaches in Helsinki

in Helsinki and elsewhere in the capital region there are currently several swimming beaches where no blue-green algae observations have been made.

For example, the popular Hietaranta beach is free of blue-green algae on the eve of the second weekend in July.

On July 7, blue-green algae was observed at six beaches in the capital region, three of which are located in Helsinki.

Small amounts of blue-green algae have been measured at the beaches of Munkkiniemi, Mustikkamaa and Seurasaari.

Information survive From the outdoor exercise mapfrom which it is possible to check the up-to-date blue-green algae situation.

Swimming in water with blue-green algae should be avoided. If there are small amounts of blue-green algae, it is recommended to avoid swimming applies in particular young children and vulnerable population groups.