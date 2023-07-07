Blue-green algae | Blue-green algae has been observed on only three beaches in Helsinki

On July 7, blue-green algae was observed at six beaches in the capital region.
in Helsinki and elsewhere in the capital region there are currently several swimming beaches where no blue-green algae observations have been made.
For example, the popular Hietaranta beach is free of blue-green algae on the eve of the second weekend in July.
On July 7, blue-green algae was observed at six beaches in the capital region, three of which are located in Helsinki.
Small amounts of blue-green algae have been measured at the beaches of Munkkiniemi, Mustikkamaa and Seurasaari.
Information survive From the outdoor exercise mapfrom which it is possible to check the up-to-date blue-green algae situation.
Swimming in water with blue-green algae should be avoided. If there are small amounts of blue-green algae, it is recommended to avoid swimming applies in particular young children and vulnerable population groups.
