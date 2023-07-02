Sunday, July 2, 2023
Blue-green algae | Blue-green algae detected at several beaches in the capital region

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Blue-green algae | Blue-green algae detected at several beaches in the capital region

The reason for abundant blue-green algae blooms is the warm weather. Weekend rains and cooler air may curb blue-green algae numbers.

Many times Blue-green algae has been detected on the beach in the capital region on Saturday, it turns out from the outdoor exercise map.

In Helsinki, large amounts of blue-green algae have been observed at Hietaranta and Munkkiniemi beaches and at Rastila beach. In addition, little blue-green algae has been observed in Veijarivuori, Seurasaari, Mustikkamaa, Tuorinniemi and Kallahdenniemi.

In Espoo, there is plenty of blue-green algae at the Klobbeni and Hanika beaches. A little blue-green algae has been observed at the Haukilahti and Kivenlahti swimming beaches.

Swimming in blue-green algae water is not recommended. Also, dogs should not be allowed to swim or drink if there is blue-green algae in the water.

In the whole country an abundance of blue-green algae has been observed in the past week compared to the time, it was reported on Thursday.

Areas of blue-green algae approaching the shores have been observed in the Gulf of Finland during the past week, says Syke, the Finnish Environment Agency.

The reason for abundant blue-green algae blooms is the warm weather. Weekend rains and cooler air can curb the number of blue-green algae, but on the other hand, heavy rains can bring with it more nutrients that feed blue-green algae into waterways.

Correction July 1, 2023 at 10:01 p.m.: Contrary to what was previously stated in the caption of the story, the name of the beach in the picture is not Kivenlahti beach, but Tyrskyranta.

