J-POP Manga has released all the details on the arrival in Italy of volume 1 of Blue Giant Supremesequel to the work of Shinichi Ishizuka. It will be possible to purchase it in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next December 6th at the launch price of €15.00. Serialization will be a bimonthly.

But that is not all. As previously anticipated by the author Ishizuka-san will in fact be among the guests of the Milan Games Week & Cartoonics 2023 to present the work, and there will be copy-signing sessions in his company. Let’s find out all the details thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Blue Giant Supreme 1 by Shinichi Ishizuka The first volume of the new narrative arc of Blue Giant arrives in Italy. The author presents the volume in Italy at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics! Milan, 17 November 2023. Dai Miyamoto, the ambitious protagonist of Blue Giant, leaves Japan and leaves for Germany. Will he be able to fulfill his dream of becoming the best jazz saxophonist in the world? J-POP Manga presents Blue Giant Supreme 1the new narrative arc of Blue Giantthe masterpiece of Shinichi Ishizuka After Gakuthe manga series about mountaineering that won the first edition of the Taisho Manga Award. The Blue Giant saga continues with a new exciting chapter, as passionate and painful as a jazz saxophone solo. Dai Miyamoto’s unstoppable love for music took him to Europe, with the aim of starting a band and establishing himself on the international stage. Having landed in Munich, Germany, the young saxophonist will have to rely on his determination to overcome any obstacle, be it linguistic, social or musical. “I will become the best jazz player in the world!” Shinichi Ishizuka it will be in Italy from 24 to 26 November on the occasion of the Milanese fair Milan Games Week & Cartoomics to preview Blue Giant Supreme 1 and meet readers during dedicated events and copy-signing sessions. An opportunity not to be missed for all sensei fans! The volume Blue Giant Supreme 1 will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from December 6th. Follow the J-POP Manga website and social networks to discover the rules and times of Shinichi Ishizuka’s signing sessions! Blue Giant Supreme 1

by Shinichi Ishizuka

Volume 1

Format – 15×21 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 420, B/W

Price – €15.00

Released every two months

Source: J-POP Manga