D.he places where you can fill up your car on Yell can be counted on one hand: Ulsta, Aywick, Cullivoe. That has been enough for the almost 1000 inhabitants of the island in the north of Scotland. But time does not stand still even in this rough spot. In ten years there will be no new internal combustion engine cars for sale in Scotland. And so the old filling stations are not becoming obsolete, but they urgently need electrical reinforcement. It came in March, and it is no coincidence that the charging station is right on the bay of the fishing town of Cullivoe. It gets its electricity, quite literally, from the North Sea. Not far away is a turbine on the ocean floor, which is driven by the back and forth of the tides. This is a first on Yell. And one hundred percent marine energy for the electric car – that is also unique in the world.

The seas, which cover more than 70 percent of the planet, are actually an inexhaustible source of energy. Wind drives waves over thousands of kilometers, the moon and sun move unimaginable masses of water, temperature differences keep the world’s oceans flowing. People are not just trying to use this kinetic energy now because they want to supply electric cars and heat pumps with green electricity.