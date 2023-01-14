Great Italy in Paris. Dreaming of the Games, the Azzurri carry on, they are on the World Cup podium. This is the Italian foil of wonders seen in Paris: Alice Volpi triumphs in the women’s race, with Francesca Palumbo third, while Guillaume Bianchi closes the men’s race with a splendid second place. Three podiums under the eyes of the Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi, at the “Stade Pierre de Coubertin”, packed with 3,000 spectators.

Wonderland Alice

Alice Volpi, who had also won in her seasonal debut in Belgrade, thus rises to seven career victories in the World Cup. In the final, the Sienese policewoman rejected the American Lee Kiefer 15-13 at the end of a very tough match but always controlled by the blue, protagonist of a performance to be framed. Alice had suffered early in the day against Wu, the Hong Kong standard bearer, beating her 15-13. From there, however, the Tuscans found confidence and ground hits, beating the Romanian Calugareanu 15-4 and then winning the derby against Martina Sinigalia 15-10, who finished 14th after overcoming Martina Favaretto (21st) in the previous round. The semifinal against the French Ysaora Thibus was a swing of emotions and scores, lived on the edge of balance. The great warmth of the home crowd tried to push the transalpine to a comeback on the two occasions in which Alice lengthened her pace, but the Italian managed to complete her “away feat”, closing 15-13 and freeing her joy among the applause of the whole “Stade de Coubertin”. Then the tamed final and the hug with coach Stefano Cerioni sanctioned the worthy epilogue of a magical day for Volpi, but in which there was still a lot, a lot of Italy, to the delight of minister Abodi who followed the finals in the grandstand next to the President of the Fis, Paolo Azzi. Second podium in two seasonal races for Francesca Palumbo. Just like a month ago in Serbia, the Potentina air force conquered an excellent third place, stopping only in the semifinal against the American Lee Kiefer, who prevailed 15-10. Palumbo had started with a double 15-7 to the Hungarian Wolf and the Austrian Brugger, then she continued with a painful and deserved 12-11 to the Chinese Chen, which earned her access to the “top 8”. The assault for the podium, against the American Dubrovich, was perfect: the Italian interpreted it with lucidity and determination, finishing with a merciless 15-5 which projected her among the “magnificent four”. The knockout against Kiefer takes nothing away from Francesca Palumbo’s great result, with a special thought for the master with whom she got to know this sport on the platforms of Lucana Fencing, Pino Pinto, who died a few days ago. Serena Rossini is seventh.