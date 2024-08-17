Last April, Fuentebravía beach in El Puerto de Santa María was closed to swimming for more than a month due to “possible health risks”. The measure was taken by the City Council after a breakdown in the wastewater treatment plant forced the activation of the spillway on that beach. The mess, which lasted more than a month, did not involve the loss of the blue flag, which was in the process of being obtained at that time. Paradoxically, the town of Cadiz ended up losing its five flags at the end of July due to the lack of lifeguard services. For the private entity that awards the prizes, the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education, the case of El Puerto is paradigmatic of how they work: firm, with rewards rather than punishments. For environmentalists, it exemplifies the opposite: that it is an award “without environmental rigor”, as Ecologists in Action denounces every summer.

The international recognition of the blue flag is so deep-rooted and has such a following in Spain that this summer it has once again become the country in the world with the most, 638, approximately 30% of all Spanish sandy beaches, many of them urban. The award excites the mayors who apply for it and get it, it gives prestige to their beaches, marinas and boats and, incidentally, guarantees them a nice photo and press release on the day it is raised. The Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), as promoter of the initiative, university researchers and councillors consulted defend the validity of a recognition of more than 38 years that “gives security” to the bather, as defended by José Palacios, president of the association. But there is division: environmentalists, other university professors and councillors who lost the flag, when questioned, criticise its lack of endorsements. “They have no credibility, they have no relationship with environmental quality and they are not part of a European Union programme, even though many people think they are,” says Juan Calvero, a long-time activist of Ecologists in Action in Cadiz.

The blue flags emerged in 1987 as an initiative promoted by associations from four countries, including Spain, “to promote water quality in bathing areas,” as Palacios recalls. They worked so well that the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) —a supranational entity of the ADEAC— received a European Union subsidy during its first years, until global growth that expanded its presence to the 54 countries in which it is present today made it lose that financial support. “But the EU supports it, as well as three United Nations agencies,” argues the president. That origin, according to Clavero, confuses mayors. “It is a private program of an entity that is dedicated to that. It is an example of a widespread hoax because the town councils believe it is from the EU and when we tell them that they are not surprised,” he says.

Applying for the blue flag is “voluntary” for local councils, as Palacios explains, in a process that begins every November with the collection of applications. Local councils receive access to a website where they must “fulfil the criteria, mostly by providing documentation,” says the president, who assures that the entity visits all candidate municipalities. The ADEAC team evaluates criteria such as compliance with the Coastal Law, European directives on bathing water quality (it must be excellent), absence of direct discharges, prohibition of dogs or vehicles, toilets, lifeguards, signage or adapted access. In February, a jury of 69 people — in which autonomous communities, experts, members of ADEAC and six ministries participate, according to the entity — decide on the flags in a decision that is endorsed by an international jury in April.

But these parameters to be assessed and the electronic and partial way in which the documentation is delivered irritate environmentalists, who criticize that the water analyses are based only on the fact that they have “low levels of faecal matter and not on the presence of waste or hydrocarbons”, as Clavero reflects. “It is a certification that is based on services (…). It is neither good nor bad, but it should be better explained that it is aimed at quality for the holidaymaker, not at environmental quality”, adds Javier Benavente, dean of the Faculty of Marine and Environmental Sciences at the University of Cadiz. And this generates paradoxical situations, such as the fact that every year there are Spanish beaches where the blue and black flags fly, the flag awarded by Ecologists in Action for poor environmental management or pollutionThis is what is happening this summer on sandy beaches such as El Ancón, in Carboneras (Almería) or on seven beaches on the Costa Brava, in Girona.

Palacios defends the model and assures that the water quality reports are those prepared by the autonomous communities themselves: “I am not worried by the criticisms of environmentalists because they are not general. Our criteria are the demand for an excellent level of water, compliance with the laws and carrying out five environmental education activities. I wish we could ask for more parameters, we demand compliance with the current regulations.” The president assures that he has the door open to debate with the critics of the blue flags, but also challenges them: “Why don’t they report us? They don’t do it because we have proof of everything.”

A certificate with impact

The ADEAC finances the award of blue flags thanks to subsidies it receives from the autonomous communities and, in those territories where such agreements do not exist, with the payment of 450 euros per beach made by the candidate council. This is the “direct” amount to cover the file, as Palacios justifies. In 2022, latest accounts available on their websitethe association received up to 50,000 from the Generalitat Valenciana, 42,000 from the Generalitat of Catalonia, 40,000 from the Junta de Andalucía or 35,000 from the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, for a total of 262,921.56 euros. In addition, ADEAC invoiced 312,482.67 euros for the provision of different services, since the association has other activities linked to training and awards such as Green keywhich distinguishes hospitality establishments. Most of the income – 337,348.87 euros – went to cover the expenses of the 13 permanent employees, as well as another ten external employees.

For José María Román, mayor of Chiclana de la Frontera, the effort and expense of having two blue flags is worth it: “An external meter is always good, it helps you to get going and not relax.” In addition, the mayor assures that “the flags speak of the excellence of the beaches. Nobody wins by criticizing them because people consider it an element of value.” And the professor of Applied Economics at the University of Murcia, María Asunción Prats, confirms his impression, after spending years studying the phenomenon that she reflected in the book The Sustainable Development Goals and the Blue Flags“A municipality that receives this award has, over time, economic permeability. We have shown that there is a direct relationship with the growth of the economic sector and the creation of employment.”

Although Pedro Quevedo, deputy mayor of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council, claims not to have suffered the damage of having lost the blue flag for Las Canteras beach. The withdrawal – motivated by three closures to bathing in the previous year – caught his party, Nueva Canarias, in the middle of the campaign for the 2023 municipal elections. After verifying that there was no political damage, the Council decided not to ask for it again and to use other certification flags, such as the Q for Tourist Quality. “They were guided by press references. There is little work, but very little and then you wonder where they get the information from. It was a questionnaire that you fill out yourself. The criteria are abysmal with the other certifications. We were passively accepting it until we decided to analyze it,” he says.

The rebellion in Las Palmas is not the first, nor will it be the last. Every year, various councillors raise their voices against the blue flags, although almost always after losing it. Palacios says that he calls them “affectionately, the angry mayors, who instead of solving the problems, attack it”. Benavente understands the context of the councils, which he sees trapped “in a vicious circle” in which he believes that other European beaches do not participate, and which he sees as less committed to obtaining the flag. But in Spain, which has been selling sun and beach for decades, the reality is different. “All the media bring out the blue flags, the councils are captive. In El Puerto de Santa María they are worried about losing them. But in Cadiz we have many virgin beaches that have never had them and are infinitely better,” reflects the professor from Cadiz, almost as a piece of advice.